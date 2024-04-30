Cody Davis talks about his bid for reelection

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis is gearing up for a re-election bid this November.

“[I] got a lot done in my first term and, really, a lot of stuff that I want to continue and get done in my second [term],” Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis said.

My first four years, we focused on keeping taxes low, and building core infrastructure. We focused on dilapidated bridges, expanding roads, and chip and seal pavement, because people want roads that don’t have holes in them, right? We have a new behavioral health division under Mesa County that’s focusing on keeping people not in prison, but out in the community working and getting the services they need. Cody Davis

Davis also pointed out county investments in Clifton like the new Mesa County Library branch.

“Property taxes have been a big thing that’s hit people these past couple of years.” With a possible second term on the horizon, Davis told WesternSlope that addressing rapidly rising property taxes is a top priority. Davis said in Mesa County the increase has been around 40%.

I was appointed by the Governor of Colorado to sit on the statewide tax task force to see if we could figure out a way to one lower taxes for people and make sure those grow predictably in the future. Yet, at the same token make sure that local taxing districts have the money they need to provide basic services like water, sewer, roads, broadband, you name it. Cody Davis

In a previous WesternSlopeNow interview with Davis’ assumed November challenger, Tom Acker, Acker said Mesa County Commissioners have gotten too comfortable. Davis denied that claim and said the Republican commissioners could feel more secure because they’re in a “+65% Republican district.”

However, party affiliation numbers posted by the Colorado Secretary of State in 2022 showed there were more than double the number of registered Republicans compared to Democrats, the biggest voting block in Mesa County is unaffiliated voters.

Still, Davis argued mixing up the board of commissioners’ political affiliations wouldn’t change the actions of the board that much. “There are three Republicans as opposed to two Republicans and one Democrat. I don’t know that things would be all that different because most of the stuff we work on, there are political things, but most of the stuff we work on is not political.”

Cody Davis will be the only name on the Republican primary ballot for Mesa County Commissioner this June.

