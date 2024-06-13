Codefendant asks for separate trial in 40-year-old Umphrey slaying

Karen Umphrey

One of two defendants accused of killing a woman 40 years ago has filed a motion to sever his case from his codefendant.

Defense attorney Joshua Rubin wrote in a motion filed June 5 that after reviewing the evidence it appeared likely his defense of his client, 63-year-old Anthony Harris, would be "antagonistic" with the arguments of his codefendant, 71-year-old Douglas Laming

Laming and Harris were both charged for the slaying of 21-year-old Karen Umphrey, who was found dead from two gunshot wounds to the head in the State Game area of Beard Hills in 1980. Laming's DNA was reportedly found to be a match for a semen sample recovered from Umphrey's body, while Harris' DNA was reportedly found on her underwear, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office called several of the same witnesses during the defendants' respective probable cause hearings.

Rubin wrote in his motion that the codefendants' cases should be severed if it's likely the jury will be asked to believe one defendant at the expense of another.

Rubin's motion did not include an explanation for how he believed the two defendants' narratives might contradict each other.

During Laming's probable cause hearing in January his defense attorney, Frederick Lepley, questioned St. Clair County Detective Ed Silver about the presence of male DNA on Umphrey's underwear. Harris had not been charged at the time or publicly identified as a suspect.

During both probable cause conferences a woman named Kathy Guttierrez said she saw a man force a woman believed to be Umphrey into a truck. She did not identify either Laming or Harris as that man, however.

A hearing on the motion to sever has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. July 1.

Harris and Laming have each been charged with open murder, punishable by up to life in prison.

