Code Crew receives $1 million grant, bolstering its professional development program

CodeCrew, a local non-profit, has recently received a $1 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development.

CodeCrew mentors and empowers kids and adults from underrepresented communities to be tech innovators and producers through practical, hands-on artificial intelligence and computer-science education.

"We are thrilled to receive this grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, which will significantly enhance our ability to train young adults as software engineers,” Meka Egwuekwe, CodeCrew’s executive director, said in a release. “This funding will support students in our Code School and enable us to provide subsidized internships with our partner employers. We invite businesses to join us in this endeavor to build a skilled, diverse workforce ready to tackle the challenges of the digital economy."

This grant was provided through the state’s Digital Skills, Education, and Workforce Development, a grant program that invests in evidence-based programs like those offered at Code Crew.

According to the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development website, this department supports "skilling programs and access to advanced digital tools so that individuals can develop the technical proficiency required to navigate complex digital environments, participate in the digital economy, and drive innovation."

With the announced plan for Elon Musk's xAI to build a supercomputer in Memphis there may soon be a greater demand for tech jobs in Memphis, making CodeCrew's mission and initiatives even more vital for underrepresented communities in Memphis.

"CodeCrew is nationally respected for providing high-quality AI and computer science education through practical, hands-on training. Of the more than 800 kids CodeCrew serves weekly, 91% are Black and Latino youth, 47% are girls, and, overall, 87% of students are more likely to study computer science. In CodeCrew’s adult program, after training, the annual starting salary for Code School graduates in the computer science field is approximately $60,000. Before CodeCrew training, the annual starting salary for Code School graduates was approximately $12,000," according to CodeCrew's press release.

Nell Rainer is a news intern with The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at Nell.Rainer@commercialappeal.com and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter,@NellRainer96433.

