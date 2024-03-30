Cocoa Police Department’s K9 Draco receives new body armor

Cocoa Police Department’s K9 Draco is now safer on duty thanks to a donation of a bullet and stab protective vest.

The vest was donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The custom-made vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Hobbs, Des Moines, IA - EOW 12/12/23″.

Each vest weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, is made in the United States and is NIJ certified.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,514 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

