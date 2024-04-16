Cocoa police announce arrest of man, 19, in deadly shooting case

Cocoa police say they have made in an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting last week.

Officers said the case involved a 43-year-old man was shot at Crestview Road and Monopoly Lane on Friday.

Police said the victim, Factor Curup, was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, but later died.

On Monday, investigators announced the arrest of 19-year-old Kenydrick Anderson.

Anderson booking photo

Police said Anderson tried to rob Curup before shooting him.

Officers added that Anderson confessed to the killing during questioning.

Anderson faces charges of first degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a person under age 21.

He is being held at Brevard County Jail without bond.

