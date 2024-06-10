Cocoa man charged in crash that left one child dead, another badly injured

A 63-year-old Cocoa man was jailed after allegedly telling police he drove away from a traffic crash last month that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old child and badly injured the boy's sister.

Kenneth McGhee was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a death and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury in connection with the May 26 pedestrian crash at State Road 520 and Washington Street, police reported.

If convicted McGee, who turned himself into Cocoa police on Friday, could face up to 30 years in state prison.

“It’s sad. McGhee can be seen on surveillance footage pulling into an AutoZone afterwards. He never got out of his vehicle,” said Yvonne Martinez spokesperson for the Cocoa police department.

Cocoa Police say a 63-year-old man was charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash. FLORIDA TODAY File photo

“The best thing to do is stop and render aid. He would have been in a lot better position had he stayed,” she said of the crash involving the pedestrians.

Police said the unidentified 14-year-old girl was carrying her younger brother across the street when she realized that she dropped her phone and decided to go back to retrieve it.

The siblings were then struck by the oncoming Nissan Frontier pickup truck, police reported. For whatever reason, McGhee continued driving, according to police.

Police arrived within moments and found the two siblings in the roadway. About 15 minutes after the crash, 911 dispatchers receive a call from a man now identified as McGee, police report.

The man on the phone told dispatcher that he had struck someone in the road and then gave a description of his vehicle. Officers went to the man’s home and found McGhee sitting on the back bumper of his truck. The truck was towed and officers continued to conduct their investigation into the crash.

Both of the children were taken too nearby hospitals for treatment. Two days following the crash, the four-year-old boy died. Police said the 14-year-old girl continues to recover.

The investigation continued, and McGee turn himself into the police Friday. He was booked into the Brevard County complex where he remains held on a $30,0000 bond, jail records show.

