Cocoa fire station gifted chip scanner to help lost pets

Fire Station 1 in Cocoa can now help people reunite with their pets.

The station was gifted chip scanners on Monday by a local pet shop.

It’s part of a project to provide chip scanners to all fire stations in Brevard County.

That way, when a pet is lost or found, the Cocoa Fire Department will be able to locate the owner quickly.

The department is now offering free scans so people can be sure pet chips are still working.

