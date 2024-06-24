Cocoa envisions overhaul of US1 and SR520 corridor in coming years to improve walkability and aesthetics

Cocoa is looking to overhaul what some see as center of the city: The intersection of U.S. 1 and State Road 520.

Right now the intersection does not reflect what some want for the city's future. Cocoa city councilman Alex Goins, who represents District 1 including that central corridor, is among those who thinks the city needs to be poised to guide change.

Renderings of the potential future vision for the intersection of State Road 520 and U.S. Highway 1 in Cocoa.

The upgrades Goins visualizes will require some zoning and land-use changes for the properties around the intersection.

Goins said the city has been approached by businesses over the years hoping to relocate to that specific area but were unable to due to improper zoning. He said the city was reluctant to rush into major changes without first consulting the community about its needs, but added that changes were needed to keep the city attractive and competitive.

"We had a few companies looking to come in to do a zoning change. It had been postponed multiple times," Goins said. "Before we make a decision on this zoning change, let's see what the community feels about it."

Even in the past year Cocoa has added zoning changes that would exclude a smoke shop from being located near a church. Were the smoke shop located at the northeast corner of U.S. 1 and S.R. 520 to leave, a new one would not be able to replace it under those new rules

Goins said anticipating the needs of both the community itself and the businesses hoping to relocate to Cocoa is what this plan is about.

"What it's really about is what do we as a community want to look like?" he said.

At a June 17 community meeting, the first of several which are planned to be held, many Cocoa residents voiced their opinions on how they want the corridor to look going forward.

Many residents have voiced a desire for more big-name restaurants in the city as well as for more mixed-use development.

Mixed-use developments, which combine residential and commercial usage, have become more and more desirable across the county.

Renderings from RVi Planning & Landscape Architecture, a firm contracted by the city to help with conducting the land-use planning for the area, show the potential for major changes. Heavily landscaped pedestrian-friendly sidewalks and new buildings show a vision for the area that is drastically different than what currently exists.

"Those four corners are not really consistent with zoning and they never really have been," Goins said.

"We have a used car lot on one side, a smoke shop and a church on the other, and a vacant lot."

Changes to the Cocoa corridor could take years

Although the city is planning for the future, there will be no immediate changes. The city's planning and zoning board as well as the City Council will have to make final changes to both the zoning of the area and the future land-use map, which further sets out how the city will look going forward. Furthermore businesses that already operate at those corners will not be pushed out, according to city spokeswoman Samantha Senger.

There are no plans to force those businesses to leave or eminent domain their properties to fit with these future land-use plans.

"Nothing is happening immediately, this is just about where the city is going," Senger said.

Tyler Vazquez is the Brevard County and North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Zoning changes could provide makeover for the heart of Cocoa