(COLORADO) — Governor Jared Polis has signed a bill that permanently keeps cocktails to-go in the state.

SB 20 makes Colorado the 28th state to make cocktails to-go permanent, before the temporary measure was set to expire on July 1, 2025.

“Cocktails to-go are here to stay in Colorado,” said vice president of public affairs and state policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Ainsley Giglierano. “Cocktails to-go have not only been a great additional source of revenue for local bars and restaurants, but adult consumers have come to expect the added convenience they offer. Making this measure permanent provides much-needed long-term stability. We applaud the Legislature and Governor Polis for supporting Colorado businesses and consumers.”

Colorado joins Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

States like California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont also have laws in place that allow cocktails to-go on a temporary basis.

