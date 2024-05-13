To-go cocktails now permanent under Colorado law

DENVER (KDVR) — When the COVID-19 pandemic started to force some businesses to operate in new ways, restaurants began to offer alcoholic beverages to-go under temporary legislative approval.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 24-020 into law, authorizing certain retail businesses to sell cocktails to-go permanently — the pandemic measure was scheduled to expire on July 1, 2025. The state is not alone in making the measure permanent.

So far, 27 states and the District of Columbia have enshrined the COVID-era to-go cocktails. Another five states have passed temporary legislation for to-go cocktails, none of which are scheduled to expire in the next year.

The measures have been applauded by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, saying the new laws support local businesses and customers. Ainsley Giglierano, vice president of public affairs and state policy at the council, said to-go alcohol sales provide much-needed revenue.

“Cocktails to-go are here to stay in Colorado,” Giglierano said in a news release. “Cocktails to-go have not only been a great additional source of revenue for local bars and restaurants, but adult consumers have come to expect the added convenience they offer. Making this measure permanent provides much-needed long-term stability. We applaud the Legislature and Governor Polis for supporting Colorado businesses and consumers.”

There are some restrictions. According to the law, some places are not eligible for takeout alcohol orders, such as a hotel and restaurant licensee or tavern licensee, unless they have a liquor license holder to sell the alcohol, and unless the license holder is a lodging establishment.

There are limits to how much alcohol can be sold in a single transaction — either two 750 milliliters of wine, two six-packs of beer or one liter of spirits — and each purchaser must have their age verified. Additionally, all alcohol must be in sealed containers to prevent drinking and driving.

