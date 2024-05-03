Cockroaches by meat slicer. Old olives. Dirty pans. Wichita KS restaurant inspections

Eight businesses in Wichita, including several restaurants and a meat market, were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture last week.

They were cited over a lingering cockroach infestation where an inspector saw bugs crawling near a meat slicer and cutting boards, food stored in plastic sacks instead of food-grade containers, businesses not using sanitizer to clean dishes, old olives and hummus, pans soiled with sticker residue, problems keeping food cold and more, according to inspection reports.

One business voluntarily closed its kitchen and meat preparation areas over its cockroach infestation. It later reopened but still had roaches in the building.

Information about the food establishments and a summary of their violations appear below. The list includes inspections conducted in Sedgwick County from April 21-27. It was compiled on May 1.

More than 70 establishments passed inspections during that same time. They also appear below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.

Business owners or managers can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com to comment on inspection results that appear in this story.

More details about the inspection results are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.

Out-of-compliance inspections

David’s Express, 2110 N. Maize Road in Wichita — Seven violations on April 24 during a routine inspection. Employee washed hands in a sink dedicated to dishwashing, bucket of salsa had three different date stickers on it and employees weren’t sure which was correct, rice and raw meat were stored in plastic grocery sacks instead of food-grade containers, cooked chicken didn’t cool down quickly enough in the walk-in refrigerator and had to be thrown out, guacamole salsa and red hot sauce weren’t kept cold enough at the self-service salsa bar, ground sausage and cooked tripas weren’t labeled with preparation dates, stickers and sticker residue were soiling several pans on a clean dish rack. Next inspection: May 4.

Hangar One Steak House, 5925 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita — Four violations on April 27 during a follow-up inspection. Old hummus, no paper towels at hand-washing sink, chickpeas and pasta salad weren’t cold enough on the buffet line, menu didn’t disclose which items could be ordered raw or undercooked. Next inspection: June 27.

Jimmie’s Diner, 3111 N. Rock Road in Wichita — Three violations on April 22 during a routine inspection. Raw eggs weren’t kept cold enough, damaged atmospheric vacuum breaker on mop sink faucet, cook touched raw steak then handled ready-to-eat bread and cheese without washing hands. Next inspection: May 2.

New China Buffet, 4858 S. Broadway in Wichita — One violation on April 25 during a follow-up inspection. Restaurant didn’t accurately label rice used in sushi rolls with the time it was removed from hot holding. Next inspection: May 5.

The Rusty Nail, 1155 S. Washington in Wichita — Five violations on April 24 during a routine inspection. Containers of macaroni and cheese weren’t labeled with preparation dates, old black olives, cheese and deli sandwich meat wasn’t cold enough in refrigeration, no soap at kitchen hand-washing sink, container of precooked prime rib wasn’t labeled with preparation date. Next inspection: May 4.

Tiendita Esperanza, 4261 E. Boston in Wichita — Two violations on April 26 during a routine inspection. No test strips for measuring concentration of sanitizer, business didn’t have a system set up for washing and sanitizing equipment and utensils on site. Next inspection: May 6.

TPS Midwest Corp, 3108 E. 31st St. South in Wichita — Four violations on April 24 during a follow-up inspection and one violation on April 26 during a reopening inspection. During the April 24 inspection chili rellenos weren’t labeled with the time they were removed from hot holding, dead cockroaches throughout the building including in ceiling lights and on the floor by a sink and a cooler, there were living cockroaches of various ages through the building including in food preparation and food storage areas, buildup of cockroach feces on ice machine water filter unit. The business voluntarily closed its kitchen and meat area until the cockroach infestation was under control, according to the inspection report. During the April 26 inspection cockroaches were on a wall where a food rack was and roaches were also crawling on the floor by a three-compartment sink and in a space between a wall and a door frame. Next inspection: May 6.

Yaacoub Meat Market, 6100 E. 21st St., Suite 160 in Wichita — One violation on April 23 during a reopening inspection. Inspector saw at least 10 cockroaches including on a meat slicer, in kitchen hand-washing sink and by cutting boards used for preparing meat. Next inspection: May 3.

Most violations are minor and are corrected during an inspection.

Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause foodborne illnesses or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, such as bug and rodent infestations. Typically, establishments are re-inspected within 10 days.

It’s rare for a facility to shut down over a failed inspection. But it can happen due to things like sewage backups, pest problems, and water or power outages. Usually, closures are temporary.

You can search food and lodging inspection results in any Kansas county at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

How to file complaints

If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.

To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a report at www.foodsafetykansas.org.

To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.

Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at https://agriculture.ks.gov/kda-services/complaint-form/food-safety-and-lodging-complaint.

For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

These businesses passed inspections last week

All American Dave’s , 1551 N. Rock Road in Wichita

All Saints Catholic Parish School Food Service , 3313 E. Grand in Wichita

Amelia Earhart Elementary School , 19201 W. 23rd St. South in Goddard

Arby’s , 4815 S. Washington in Wichita

Bar On Demand/The Bar’s Open , 2622 E. Douglas in Wichita

Batter ‘Em Up (mobile vendor/food truck), 325 E. Dakota Court in Kechi

Big Granny’s (mobile vendor/food truck), 2610 S. Exchange Place in Wichita

Black Traditional Magnet Elementary School , 1045 N. High in Wichita

Bonefish Grill , 10250 E. 13th St. in Wichita

Bongo Fruit Smoothies #2 (mobile vendor/food truck), 2319 N. Rough Creek Road in Derby

Brazita Bites (mobile vendor/food truck), 615 S. Terrace Drive in Wichita

Breakfast With La Pasadita , 418 W. Grand in Haysville

Bubl Works (mobile vendor/food truck), 1049 W. 29th St. North in Wichita

Burrito-Bless (mobile vendor/food truck), 1140 N. Grove in Wichita

Casey’s General Store , 400 N. Rock Road in Derby

Chaooo Beef Jerky (mobile vendor/food truck), 1714 W. 27th St. South in Wichita

Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center , 1847 N. Chautauqua in Wichita

China Cafe , 125 W. Anita in Haysville

China One , 6249 E. 21st St., Suite 106 in Wichita

Chipotle Mexican Grill , 2608 N. Greenwich Court in Wichita

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store , 619 S. Ridge Road in Wichita

Dollar Tree , 8227 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Domino’s Pizza , 10231 W. 21st St., Suite 101A in Wichita

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers , 420 S. Ridge Road, Suite 100 in Wichita

Fruteria Alcaya (mobile vendor/food truck), 3948 S. Broadway in Wichita

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop , 4521 E. 21st St. in Wichita

Gateway Alternative Program Center , 2330 W. 15th St. in Wichita

Golden Eagle Cafe at Bishop Carroll High School, 8108 W. Central in Wichita

H Food Mart & Tobacco , 1818 S. Broadway in Wichita

Haysville Senior Center , 160 E. Karla in Haysville

Holy Cross Lutheran Church & School , 600 N. Greenwich in Wichita

Holy Spirit Catholic School , 18218 W. U.S. Highway 54 in Goddard

Hotel at Old Town , 830 E. First St. in Wichita

Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza , 2132 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Iron Nutrition , 206 N. Main, Suite 100 in Goddard

J. Rae’s Bakery , 2357 N. Maize Road, Suite 105 in Wichita

Kansas Candy & Tobacco, Inc. , 4430 W. 29th Circle South in Wichita

Kwik Shop , 7150 S. Meridian in Haysville

Little Early Childhood Education Center , 1613 N. Piatt in Wichita

Livingston’s Cafe , 4733 E. Douglas in Wichita

Lucky Restaurant , 6710 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Mariscos Cheli , 1851 N. Broadway, Suite D in Wichita

Marshall Middle School , 1510 N. Payne in Wichita

McDonald’s , 122 N. Seneca in Wichita

McDonald’s , 2418 S. Seneca in Wichita

Menards , 3660 N. Maize Road in Wichita

Mochinut , 343 S. Greenwich, Suite 107 in Wichita

Mosley Street Melodrama , 234 N. Mosley in Wichita

Mulvane Grade School , 411 S.E. Louis Blvd. in Mulvane

Olive Tree Catering , 1530 S. Webb in Wichita

Paleteria La Fuente , 1750 N. Broadway, Suite 300 in Wichita

Panera Bread , 1605 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Peerless , 919 E. Douglas in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Custom Cupboards, 3738 S. Norman in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Flight Safety Building 2, 1009 N. Greenwich in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Global Engineering & Technology, 4848 W. Irving in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Hatchett Hyundai East, 11200 E. Central in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Metal Pros, 3900 S. Norman in Wichita

Premier Food Service at OxyChem, 6200 S. Ridge Road in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Rand Graphics, 2820 S. Hoover in Wichita

Pho Cuong , 6605 E. 37th St. North, Suite 100 in Wichita

Pizza Hut , 1215 N. Rock Road in Mulvane

Pizza Hut , 550 N. West St. in Wichita

Riverside Cafe , 824 N. Baltimore in Derby

Smallcakes , 8338 E. 21st St., Suite 300 in Wichita

Southeast Carryout , 1520 S. Oliver in Wichita

Spangles , 3433 N. Rock Road in Wichita

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School , 3660 N. Ridge Road in Wichita

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School , 853 N. Socora in Wichita

St. Patrick Catholic School , 2023 N. Arkansas in Wichita

Subway , 6200 N. Jacksonville in Park City

Subway , 7934 E. Harry in Wichita

Sunny Hibachi, Sushi & Indonesian Food , 240 N. Main, Suite 300 in Haysville

Taco Bell , 5808 E. Central in Wichita

Tacos Y Mas , 552 S. Oliver in Wichita

Venuworks Of Wichita Catering , 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive in Park City

Wheatland Elementary School , 800 Meadow in Valley Center

Wineteer Elementary School, 8801 E. Ent Drive in Wichita

Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.

