Cockroaches by meat slicer. Old olives. Dirty pans. Wichita KS restaurant inspections
Eight businesses in Wichita, including several restaurants and a meat market, were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture last week.
They were cited over a lingering cockroach infestation where an inspector saw bugs crawling near a meat slicer and cutting boards, food stored in plastic sacks instead of food-grade containers, businesses not using sanitizer to clean dishes, old olives and hummus, pans soiled with sticker residue, problems keeping food cold and more, according to inspection reports.
One business voluntarily closed its kitchen and meat preparation areas over its cockroach infestation. It later reopened but still had roaches in the building.
Information about the food establishments and a summary of their violations appear below. The list includes inspections conducted in Sedgwick County from April 21-27. It was compiled on May 1.
More than 70 establishments passed inspections during that same time. They also appear below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.
Business owners or managers can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com to comment on inspection results that appear in this story.
More details about the inspection results are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.
Out-of-compliance inspections
David’s Express, 2110 N. Maize Road in Wichita — Seven violations on April 24 during a routine inspection. Employee washed hands in a sink dedicated to dishwashing, bucket of salsa had three different date stickers on it and employees weren’t sure which was correct, rice and raw meat were stored in plastic grocery sacks instead of food-grade containers, cooked chicken didn’t cool down quickly enough in the walk-in refrigerator and had to be thrown out, guacamole salsa and red hot sauce weren’t kept cold enough at the self-service salsa bar, ground sausage and cooked tripas weren’t labeled with preparation dates, stickers and sticker residue were soiling several pans on a clean dish rack. Next inspection: May 4.
Hangar One Steak House, 5925 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita — Four violations on April 27 during a follow-up inspection. Old hummus, no paper towels at hand-washing sink, chickpeas and pasta salad weren’t cold enough on the buffet line, menu didn’t disclose which items could be ordered raw or undercooked. Next inspection: June 27.
Jimmie’s Diner, 3111 N. Rock Road in Wichita — Three violations on April 22 during a routine inspection. Raw eggs weren’t kept cold enough, damaged atmospheric vacuum breaker on mop sink faucet, cook touched raw steak then handled ready-to-eat bread and cheese without washing hands. Next inspection: May 2.
New China Buffet, 4858 S. Broadway in Wichita — One violation on April 25 during a follow-up inspection. Restaurant didn’t accurately label rice used in sushi rolls with the time it was removed from hot holding. Next inspection: May 5.
The Rusty Nail, 1155 S. Washington in Wichita — Five violations on April 24 during a routine inspection. Containers of macaroni and cheese weren’t labeled with preparation dates, old black olives, cheese and deli sandwich meat wasn’t cold enough in refrigeration, no soap at kitchen hand-washing sink, container of precooked prime rib wasn’t labeled with preparation date. Next inspection: May 4.
Tiendita Esperanza, 4261 E. Boston in Wichita — Two violations on April 26 during a routine inspection. No test strips for measuring concentration of sanitizer, business didn’t have a system set up for washing and sanitizing equipment and utensils on site. Next inspection: May 6.
TPS Midwest Corp, 3108 E. 31st St. South in Wichita — Four violations on April 24 during a follow-up inspection and one violation on April 26 during a reopening inspection. During the April 24 inspection chili rellenos weren’t labeled with the time they were removed from hot holding, dead cockroaches throughout the building including in ceiling lights and on the floor by a sink and a cooler, there were living cockroaches of various ages through the building including in food preparation and food storage areas, buildup of cockroach feces on ice machine water filter unit. The business voluntarily closed its kitchen and meat area until the cockroach infestation was under control, according to the inspection report. During the April 26 inspection cockroaches were on a wall where a food rack was and roaches were also crawling on the floor by a three-compartment sink and in a space between a wall and a door frame. Next inspection: May 6.
Yaacoub Meat Market, 6100 E. 21st St., Suite 160 in Wichita — One violation on April 23 during a reopening inspection. Inspector saw at least 10 cockroaches including on a meat slicer, in kitchen hand-washing sink and by cutting boards used for preparing meat. Next inspection: May 3.
Hundreds of cockroaches. Chicken in dog cage. Gunk. Wichita KS restaurant inspections
Filth. Grease. Bug carcasses. Drinks stored on floor. Wichita KS restaurant inspections
How businesses fail inspections
Most violations are minor and are corrected during an inspection.
Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause foodborne illnesses or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, such as bug and rodent infestations. Typically, establishments are re-inspected within 10 days.
It’s rare for a facility to shut down over a failed inspection. But it can happen due to things like sewage backups, pest problems, and water or power outages. Usually, closures are temporary.
You can search food and lodging inspection results in any Kansas county at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.
How to file complaints
If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.
To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a report at www.foodsafetykansas.org.
To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.
Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at https://agriculture.ks.gov/kda-services/complaint-form/food-safety-and-lodging-complaint.
For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.
These businesses passed inspections last week
All American Dave’s, 1551 N. Rock Road in Wichita
All Saints Catholic Parish School Food Service, 3313 E. Grand in Wichita
Amelia Earhart Elementary School, 19201 W. 23rd St. South in Goddard
Arby’s, 4815 S. Washington in Wichita
Bar On Demand/The Bar’s Open, 2622 E. Douglas in Wichita
Batter ‘Em Up (mobile vendor/food truck), 325 E. Dakota Court in Kechi
Big Granny’s (mobile vendor/food truck), 2610 S. Exchange Place in Wichita
Black Traditional Magnet Elementary School, 1045 N. High in Wichita
Bonefish Grill, 10250 E. 13th St. in Wichita
Bongo Fruit Smoothies #2 (mobile vendor/food truck), 2319 N. Rough Creek Road in Derby
Brazita Bites (mobile vendor/food truck), 615 S. Terrace Drive in Wichita
Breakfast With La Pasadita, 418 W. Grand in Haysville
Bubl Works (mobile vendor/food truck), 1049 W. 29th St. North in Wichita
Burrito-Bless (mobile vendor/food truck), 1140 N. Grove in Wichita
Casey’s General Store, 400 N. Rock Road in Derby
Chaooo Beef Jerky (mobile vendor/food truck), 1714 W. 27th St. South in Wichita
Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua in Wichita
China Cafe, 125 W. Anita in Haysville
China One, 6249 E. 21st St., Suite 106 in Wichita
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2608 N. Greenwich Court in Wichita
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 619 S. Ridge Road in Wichita
Dollar Tree, 8227 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita
Domino’s Pizza, 10231 W. 21st St., Suite 101A in Wichita
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 420 S. Ridge Road, Suite 100 in Wichita
Fruteria Alcaya (mobile vendor/food truck), 3948 S. Broadway in Wichita
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 4521 E. 21st St. in Wichita
Gateway Alternative Program Center, 2330 W. 15th St. in Wichita
Golden Eagle Cafe at Bishop Carroll High School, 8108 W. Central in Wichita
H Food Mart & Tobacco, 1818 S. Broadway in Wichita
Haysville Senior Center, 160 E. Karla in Haysville
Holy Cross Lutheran Church & School, 600 N. Greenwich in Wichita
Holy Spirit Catholic School, 18218 W. U.S. Highway 54 in Goddard
Hotel at Old Town, 830 E. First St. in Wichita
Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza, 2132 N. Rock Road in Wichita
Iron Nutrition, 206 N. Main, Suite 100 in Goddard
J. Rae’s Bakery, 2357 N. Maize Road, Suite 105 in Wichita
Kansas Candy & Tobacco, Inc., 4430 W. 29th Circle South in Wichita
Kwik Shop, 7150 S. Meridian in Haysville
Little Early Childhood Education Center, 1613 N. Piatt in Wichita
Livingston’s Cafe, 4733 E. Douglas in Wichita
Lucky Restaurant, 6710 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita
Mariscos Cheli, 1851 N. Broadway, Suite D in Wichita
Marshall Middle School, 1510 N. Payne in Wichita
McDonald’s, 122 N. Seneca in Wichita
McDonald’s, 2418 S. Seneca in Wichita
Menards, 3660 N. Maize Road in Wichita
Mochinut, 343 S. Greenwich, Suite 107 in Wichita
Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley in Wichita
Mulvane Grade School, 411 S.E. Louis Blvd. in Mulvane
Olive Tree Catering, 1530 S. Webb in Wichita
Paleteria La Fuente, 1750 N. Broadway, Suite 300 in Wichita
Panera Bread, 1605 N. Rock Road in Wichita
Peerless, 919 E. Douglas in Wichita
Premier Food Service at Custom Cupboards, 3738 S. Norman in Wichita
Premier Food Service at Flight Safety Building 2, 1009 N. Greenwich in Wichita
Premier Food Service at Global Engineering & Technology, 4848 W. Irving in Wichita
Premier Food Service at Hatchett Hyundai East, 11200 E. Central in Wichita
Premier Food Service at Metal Pros, 3900 S. Norman in Wichita
Premier Food Service at OxyChem, 6200 S. Ridge Road in Wichita
Premier Food Service at Rand Graphics, 2820 S. Hoover in Wichita
Pho Cuong, 6605 E. 37th St. North, Suite 100 in Wichita
Pizza Hut, 1215 N. Rock Road in Mulvane
Pizza Hut, 550 N. West St. in Wichita
Riverside Cafe, 824 N. Baltimore in Derby
Smallcakes, 8338 E. 21st St., Suite 300 in Wichita
Southeast Carryout, 1520 S. Oliver in Wichita
Spangles, 3433 N. Rock Road in Wichita
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, 3660 N. Ridge Road in Wichita
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, 853 N. Socora in Wichita
St. Patrick Catholic School, 2023 N. Arkansas in Wichita
Subway, 6200 N. Jacksonville in Park City
Subway, 7934 E. Harry in Wichita
Sunny Hibachi, Sushi & Indonesian Food, 240 N. Main, Suite 300 in Haysville
Taco Bell, 5808 E. Central in Wichita
Tacos Y Mas, 552 S. Oliver in Wichita
Venuworks Of Wichita Catering, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive in Park City
Wheatland Elementary School, 800 Meadow in Valley Center
Wineteer Elementary School, 8801 E. Ent Drive in Wichita
Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.
Flashback Friday: This restaurant was one of Wichita’s top-rated starting in the 1950s
Georges French Bistro has been teasing Wichita with promises of ‘big news.’ So what is it?