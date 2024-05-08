Cockroaches at Denny’s — and other violations that closed Fresno restaurants in April

Reality Check is a Fresno Bee series holding those in power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a tip? Email tips@fresnobee.com.

A cockroach infestation prompted Fresno County health inspectors to temporarily close one restaurant in April, and various plumbing issues at three other places resulted in other closures last month from failed inspections.

The Denny’s Diner restaurant in the Selma Square shopping center on Highland Avenue in Selma was closed for six days following an April 17 inspection after an inspector spotted a handful of live cockroaches in the kitchen area, including near the steam tables, between two floor sinks and on sticky traps near the server cabinets.

“This facility has had cockroach issues at the last routine (inspection),” the inspector noted in her report. She added that a customer complained to the county’s Environmental Health Division about seeing a cockroach crawling on the walls inside the restaurant.

Receipts and notes from a pest control company revealed that cockroaches had earlier been seen in the kitchen area behind some wall panels. “Pest control has repeatedly noted on reports to clean panels, fill in gaps (and) missing grout” on the east side of the kitchen that has still not been done, the inspector wrote.

The cockroach infestation was deemed an “imminent health hazard,” forcing the closure of the restaurant.

Following a pest-control treatment, an April 19 inspection noted that there was still some cleanup to be done before the restaurant could reopen. The restaurant was allowed to reopen on April 23 following a second reinspection visit.

Deli Delicious in Tower District

In the city of Fresno, the Deli Delicious sandwich shop on Olive Avenue in the Tower District was closed after an April 17 inspection because the water heater was not working. Restaurants are required to have hot water at 120 degrees at kitchen sinks and 100 degrees for hand-washing sinks. The inspector also determined that a walk-in refrigerator unit was failing to maintain cold food at a safe temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

The restaurant was ordered to close until a reinspection could be done to verify that the problems had been corrected. An inspection visit April 23, discovered that the business was open and serving food without that authorization and the restaurant was ordered once again to close.

While the lack of hot water was resolved by the April 23 inspection, the refrigerator was still not working properly, and the restaurant staff voluntarily disposed of more than 150 pounds of meat, cheese and other food products from the walk-in that were between 13 and 18 degrees above the 41-degree temperature safety standard.

The sandwich shop was cleared to reopen following an April 25 inspection.

R & N Market at Cedar and Herndon

An April 19 inspection at the R & N Market at Cedar and Herndon avenues in northeast Fresno found that a floor sink in the fish-processing area was clogged, prompting a temporary closure.

Additionally, an air conditioning unit was leaking condensation onto a prep table in the fish-processing area. Small leaks were found at a faucet for a warewashing sink, also in the fish-processing area, and in a drainage line of an ice machine.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen later that day following a reinspection visit to verify that the problems had been corrected.

Jack in the Box at Tulare Avenue and First Street

The Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant at Tulare Avenue and First Street in southeast Fresno was closed for part of the day on April 30 after inspectors found that floor drains in the kitchen area were clogged and backed up. The floor drains served three different sinks in the restaurant.

A plumber explained that a trap for the drain was broken and needed to be repaired.

While the drain issue was reason to close the restaurant, other lesser violations noted were toilet paper all over the floor of the restroom and a lack of hot water in one restroom, and peeling paint on the ceiling of the kitchen. The restaurant was ordered to correct the plumbing violations before it could reopen.

A reinspection later that same day found that the clogged drain had been cleared and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

What inspectors look for

A lack of hot water is one of the most common violations inspectors from the Department of Public Health find when they make their routine visits. Hot water at a temperature of at least 120 degrees is considered important by inspectors for safely washing pots, pans, dishes and glasses, and 100 degrees for employees to wash their hands.

Insect or vermin infestations are another type of violation that can result in immediate closure of restaurants or food businesses when they are observed by health inspectors.

Among other serious concerns for food safety are refrigerators that don’t keep food cold enough or steam tables that don’t keep food hot enough to inhibit bacterial growth, or clogged sinks or drains that cause contaminated water to back up into kitchens.

In most instances, if an inspector finds a problem, it’s something that can be fixed on the spot – issues such as having enough bleach or sanitizer in the water used to wipe down food-preparation areas, putting lids back onto containers in walk-in refrigerators, replenishing soap, paper towels and toilet paper in the restrooms, or reminding employees to wash their hands and wear gloves and hairnets.