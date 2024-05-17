Cockroaches, ‘black residue’ and dirty floors: Latest Sacramento County health inspections

This week, Sacramento Health inspectors cited a retirement home for washing dishes without soap. A local high school cafeteria and mini mart were also cited.

No restaurants were shut down during the latest round of inspections.

A yellow placard signals two or more major violations, according to the Sacramento County Food Inspection Guide. These are typically corrected or mitigated during the inspection.

A red placard signals “imminent danger to public health and safety” and suspends the health permit until violations are corrected. This could include, but is not limited to, major vermin contamination.

In contrast, a green placard means a restaurant passed the inspection.

The county conducts roughly 14,000 inspections a year, and 97% of all restaurants pass their inspections, spokesman Ken Casparis previously told The Sacramento Bee. About 1% of inspections result in a closure.

Health inspectors didn’t shut down any restaurants during last week’s round of inspections.

Here are the Sacramento County food facility inspections for May 9 through Wednesday, as of noon Thursday:

If an inspection listed below needs clarification, business owners can email Sacramento Bee reporter Jacqueline Pinedo at jpinedo@sacbee.com. The Bee will publish weekly updates on health inspections across Sacramento County.

Sacramento County retirement home, tea shop cited for health violations

The following Sacramento County restaurants had violations the week of May 9 through May 15, resulting in a conditional pass.

Only the dates of violations are listed. Most restaurants fully pass reinspection within 72 hours. The reports are linked. For updates on individual restaurants, you can search the EMD website here.

Park Folsom Retirement, 255 Wales Drive in Folsom, had five violations on Monday.

Inspectors found the retirement home’s dishwasher running without sanitizer on Monday, according to the report.

The paper towel dispenser at the food preparation area was empty, and a large pan of cooked beef was outside its proper holding temperature.

The ice machine had “black residue,” the report said, and floors around the kitchen area were “in need of cleaning.”

The retirement home was reinspected on Tuesday and received a green placard.

Express Mart, 2549 Marconi Ave in Sacramento, had 12 violations on Monday.

There was black residue inside the ice machine and the floor drain for the ice machine on Monday, according to the report.

Inspectors saw one Turkestan cockroach under a mop sink, and another one on the floor next to an exit.

Raw shelled eggs were stored over milk and juice in the refrigerator, according to the report.

The market was reinspected on Wednesday and received a green placard.

Saint Frances High School, 5900 Elvas Ave in Sacramento, 13 violations on Monday.

Inspectors saw old food debris on the meat slicer during Monday’s inspection.

Chicken and roasted vegetables were outside of proper holding temperatures, the report said, and the lids of ice cream containers in a walk-in freezer were off.

As of Thursday afternoon, the school had not been reinspected.

Ume Tea Sacramento, 7235 Franklin Blvd in Sacramento, had 17 violations on Monday.

Raw squid, cut watermelon and whipped cream were outside of proper holding temperatures, according to Monday’s report.

There was an open flour bag stored underneath the prep table, and a pot of milk mochi was missing a time sticker indicating when it was made.

As of Thursday afternoon, the tea shop had not been reinspected.





What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.