Cockroach spotted, risky food temps: See April’s Centre County restaurant inspections
At least one Centre County establishment was found out of compliance following food safety inspections conducted throughout April.
The county’s lone failed inspection came from a Japanese restaurant in downtown State College that produced violations concerning cleanliness, food temperatures and food safety.
More than 90 other Centre County establishments appear alphabetically in this story after passing inspections with few or no violations. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, no restaurants or establishments in the county failed their inspections in March.
Information regarding county establishments and their violations appears below in an alphabetical list with a summary of the problems inspectors noted in their respective reports. More details are available upon request by visiting the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s online database.
About food safety inspections
In accordance with Pennsylvania law, eating and drinking establishments are inspected at least once per year. Some schools, including the State College Area School District, receive biannual inspections.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture may conduct additional inspections if complaints are received or if initial inspections are not up to code.
Most observed violations are minor in scope and are corrected during inspections, but some establishments may temporarily close if too many violations are found. Closures may occur as a result of other issues, including risks for foodborne illnesses or violations that take time to address, such as broken plumbing or pest infestations.
Most inspections in Centre County are conducted at the state level through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. More than 100 municipalities directly conduct their health inspections through certified officials who fall under their jurisdiction. State College, for example, is responsible for performing inspections in the borough and in Ferguson, Patton and College townships, a borough official said.
Once inspections are complete and reports are published, you can browse them online by visiting pafoodsafety.state.pa.us/web/inspection/publicinspectionsearch.aspx. You can look up establishments by name or filter results to specific cities, counties and ZIP codes.
Out-of-compliance inspections
Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian, 404 E. Calder Way in State College — An April 11 routine inspection resulted in six total violations for this restaurant, most of which concerned food temperature control and cleanliness.
According to borough sanitarian Brian O’Donnell, the restaurant did not have hand sanitizer present and available for use in the establishment. O’Donnell’s report also claims he observed a cockroach on a refrigeration unit, prompting an order to start a pest control contract with a licensed pest management company.
Temperature checks during O’Donnell’s inspection found chicken held at 108 degrees Fahrenheit in a hot well, far below the 135-degree minimum as required by food safety guidelines. Partially cooked eggs were held at 70 degrees rather than 41 degrees or below, again as required by food safety regulations. O’Donnell observed beef thawing at room temperature in a sink, requiring the meat to be thrown away following prolonged exposure.
O’Donnell’s report claims an employee with proper food safety knowledge must be present in the restaurant during all hours of operation. No such person was present at the time of the inspection.
A follow-up inspection conducted April 12 returned Kokoro to compliance.
How to complain about conditions
If you see a problem at a retail food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint to catch officials’ attention.
To notify the commonwealth about questionable conditions anywhere food is served or sold to the public, call 1-866-366-3723 or fill out the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s food safety complaint form, available online at pda.pa.gov/FoodSafetyComplaint/. The form asks for consumer information, facility details and a full description of each complaint.
You can also contact the commonwealth’s Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services directly by calling 717-787-4315 or emailing RA-FoodSafety@pa.gov.
Locally, you can report concerns to State College officials by calling 814-234-7100 or emailing healthdept@statecollegepa.us.
These establishments passed inspections in April
Aldi, 780 Benner Pike in State College
American Legion Post No. 867, 435 S. Main St. in Pleasant Gap
Bald Eagle Area Junior/Senior High School, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road in Wingate
Bartlebaugh Cotton Candy (MFF3), 104 Madisonburg Pike in Madisonburg
Bartlebaugh’s Amusements/Rosie’s Cantina (MFF3), 104 Madisonburg Pike in Madisonburg
Belle Mercantile, 135 S. Spring St. in Bellefonte
Big D’s, 509 Dell St. in Bellefonte
Big Lots No. 228, 503 Benner Pike in State College
BRGR, 122 W. College Ave. in State College
Brothers Pizza of Howard, 102 E. Main St. in Howard
Burgundy Rose Bakery @ Titan Market, 2042 Axemann Road in Bellefonte
Centre Learning Charter School, 2643 W. College Ave. in State College
Centre Markets, 2901 E. College Ave., Suite 506 in State College
Centre Region Active Adult Center, 2901 E. College Ave. in State College
Chipotle, 1850 N. Atherton St. in State College
Corl Street Elementary School, 235 Corl St. in State College
Dairy Barn, 5561 Jacksonville Road in Howard
Delhi Junction Indian Cuisine, 128 Locust Lane in State College
Dollar General No. 10435, 124 Walton St. in Philipsburg
Domino’s Pizza, 540 Westerly Parkway in State College
Duffy’s Tavern, 113 E. Main St. in Boalsburg
Easterly Parkway Elementary School, 234 Easterly Parkway in State College
Edible Arrangements, 337 Benner Pike in State College
Elixr Coffee, 123 W. Beaver Ave. in State College
Fasta Pasta (MFF3), 157 W. College Ave. in Bellefonte
Ferguson Township Elementary School, 215 W. Pine Grove Road in State College
Fisher’s Market, 100 Turnpike St., P.O. Box 813 in Milesburg
Flo Bros Pizza (MFF3), 325 Nittany Valley Drive in Bellefonte
Frosty Hook Hotel, 113 W. Firehall Road in Spring Mills
Fujisan Sushi, 381 Benner Pike in State College
Global Market, 240 W. Hamilton Ave. in State College
Goot Essa LLC, 351 Wise Road in Howard
Gourmet Griddle Company (MFF4), 2086 Barns Lane in Bellefonte
Hoag’s Catering, 3500 E. College Ave. in State College
Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 1450 N. Atherton St. in State College
Idou Coffee Co. (MFF3), 209 N. Church St. in Boalsburg
Jodons Country Place, 112 W. Firehall Road, P.O. Box 23 in Spring Mills
Kanagy’s Custom Meats, 2042 Axemann Road in Bellefonte
Marin Eats (MFF3), 163 Bel Air Hills Road in Bellefonte
McDonald’s No. 16198, 802 Eagle Valley Road in Milesburg
Miller’s Hoagies, 304 Turnpike St., P.O. Box 662 in Milesburg
Mount Nittany Elementary School, 700 Brandywine Drive in State College
Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive in State College
Mountain Top Catering, 2870 Port Matilda Highway in Philipsburg
Old Pop’s Corny Village Emporium, 1374 Troy Hawk Run Highway in Philipsburg
Panera Bread, Zoller Visual Arts Building 114 in University Park
Penn Kebab, 418 E. College Ave. in State College
Penn State Halal Guys, 417 E. Calder Way in State College
Perkin’s Restaurant, 525 Benner Pike in State College
Pollock Dining Commons, 215 Pollock Commons in University Park
RJ’s Pub & Grill, 615 N. Ninth St. in Philipsburg
Sam’s Club No. 6533, 381 Benner Pike in State College
Sauly Boy’s, 124 S. Allen St. in State College
Sharkies Bar & Thrifty Bottle Shop, 110 Sowers St. in State College
Sheetz No. 64, 808 N. Front St. in Philipsburg
Sheetz No. 715, 3261 W. College Ave. in State College
Snyder’s Concessions Funnel Cakes (MFF3 XFW-8396), 2219 Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte
Snyder’s Concessions Funnel Cakes (MFF3 XFW-8398), 2219 Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte
Snyder’s Concessions Funnel Cakes (MFF3 XK-36498), 2219 Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte
Snyder’s Concessions Pizza No. 3 (MFF3 XFX-1131), 2234 Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte
Snyder’s Concessions Pizza No. 1 (MFF3 XFW-8394), 2234 Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte
Snyder’s Concessions Pizza No. 2, (MFF3 XFW-8395), 2234 Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte
Snyder’s Funnel Cakes No. 3 (MFF3 XFW-8399), 2219 Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte
Snyder’s Funnel Cakes No. 4 (MFF3 XFW-8397), 2219 Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte
Sowers Market, 670 Tyrone Pike in Philipsburg
Spring Creek Elementary School, 217 Scholl St. in State College
State College Halal Gyro, 137 E. Beaver Ave. in State College
State College Little League Sichler Field, 245 Villa Crest Drive in State College
Subway No. 15538, 875 N. Eagle Valley Road in Milesburg
Subway, 1718 S. Atherton St. in State College
Subway, 2790 W. College Ave. in State College
Sweets of Gold, 200-1 Mill St. in Milesburg
That Oriental Store, 451 Railroad Ave. in State College
The Handy Pantry, 114 Cottontail Lane in Howard
The Meandering Mallard Coffee House, 106 E. Main St. in Millheim
The Naked Egg, 320 Pine Grove Road in State College
Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi, 428 E. College Ave. in State College
Troy’s Philadelphia-Style Hoagies, 2932 Benner Pike in Bellefonte
Uni-Mart No. 4094, 280 Walnut St. in Howard
Ville Billy’s, 2901 E. College Ave., Suite 974 in State College
Wingate Elementary School, Box 4 Route 220 in Wingate
Yogurt Express, 430 E. College Ave. in State College
Young Scholars of Central PA, 1530 Westerly Parkway in State College
Note: Occasionally, a listed address — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — is not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments for specific service locations.