Cochranton man pleads guilty to assault, harassment; stalking, other charges dropped

A Cochranton man charged by Pennsylvania State Police in 2023 with stalking a woman has pleaded guilty to simple assault and harassment charges.

Michael Scott Lynch, 54, entered guilty pleas Thursday before Crawford County Judge Francis Schultz to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment.

A former principal with two area school districts, Lynch reached a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office and avoided a trial next week on all the original charges.

By pleading guilty Thursday to simple assault and the two misdemeanor counts of harassment, the charges of terroristic threats, stalking and the summary count of harassment won’t be prosecuted.

Last summer, state police arrested Lynch on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor charge of stalking and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment. He also was charged with a summary charge of harassment — following in a public place.

Lynch was hired in April 2023 as principal at Farrell Area Elementary School in Mercer County. However, in a Facebook post on July 4, Farrell school officials reported that an unnamed staff member was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Feb. 12 of this year, Farrell School Board voted to accept Lynch’s resignation, which was effective Jan. 16.

Lynch previously worked at Crawford Central School District for more than 20 years, including 10 years as principal of Meadville Area Middle School (MAMS).

He resigned his position at MAMS, effective Oct. 10, 2022, citing personal reasons. Crawford Central School Board approved the resignation Oct. 24 of that year.

Lynch pleaded guilty to simple assault, admitting to holding and revving a drill near the unnamed woman’s head on Sept. 21, 2022, “attempting by physical menace to put another in fear of imminent serious bodily injury,” according to the charges.

The two harassment charges to which Lynch pleaded guilty stem from him calling the woman from a blocked phone number and calling her 20 times between 1:55 and 2 a.m. on July 1, 2023.

Lynch remains free on $20,000 bond, awaiting sentencing July 16.