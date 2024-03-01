Cocaine, meth, heroin and armor-piercing rounds found during Modesto Police search

Nearly 230 pounds of methamphetamine, 79 pounds of cocaine, four pounds of heroin, cash, a gun and armor-piercing rounds were confiscated on Wednesday during a search warrant, the Modesto Police Department announced.

Ceres residents Jose Juan Corona, 46, and Alfonso Guadalupe Corona, 23, are in custody on suspicion of being armed with a loaded firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Bail was set at $2 million each. Police did not say whether they are related.

“The amount of narcotics seized in this case will no doubt have an impact in the Central Valley,” said Sgt. Shane Castro of the Major Crimes Unit in a statement.

Jose Corona and Alfonso Corona were arrested during a traffic stop, the release said. The items were discovered during a search warrant of a residence believed to be connected to the pair after a narcotics investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, according to the statement.

In addition to the drugs, the gun and ammunition, more than $90,000 in cash was confiscated.