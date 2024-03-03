Cocaine ‘infused’ skates lead to drug bust at home in Wisconsin, cops say

A recent delivery of skates with cocaine-infused wheels led to a drug bust at a home in Wisconsin, police say.

The peculiar package — sent from Bogota, Colombia, and bound for an address in Kenosha — first caught the attention of U.S. Customs and Border Protection because the wheels were “identified as suspicious,” the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said in a March 2 news release.

Further testing on the in-line skates confirmed those suspicions, revealing that “the wheels were infused with a gelatin-like substance that tested positive for the presence of cocaine,” according to officials.

The cocaine was “infused” with the wheels, officials said.

Investigators then delivered the skates to the address, a home in Kenosha, and the residents accepted it, the sheriff’s office said.

Federal officials and the sheriff’s office raided the home soon after, discovering more than a kilo of cocaine, about $3,500 dollars and evidence of $30,000 in money transfers from Kenosha to Bogota, investigators said. There were also “numerous forged documents,” including identification and residency cards.

The sheriff’s office said the estimated worth of the cocaine found in the home was $35,000.

“This investigation is active and ongoing with potential charges being sought on the individuals involved,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Kenosha is about 60 miles north of Chicago.

