Coca-Cola is considering marijuana-infused drinks

Soda's overrated, so Coca-Cola's looking into weed.

Coca-Cola has been eyeing cannabis-infused drinks, according to a statement. The company said Monday that it's "closely watching" the use of CBD in "functional wellness" beverages.

"The space is evolving quickly," Coca-Cola spokesman Kent Landers told Bloomberg News. "No decisions have been made at this time."

According to a report in BNN Bloomberg, the company is "in talks" with Aurora Cannabis, a Canadian marijuana producer. While sales in sugary sodas have slowed down, Reuters notes that health drinks are on the rise.

Unlike THC, the compound in cannabis that causes a high, CBD is non-psychoactive. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory, anti-nausea, anti-seizure effects, and because it doesn't make the user intoxicated, CBD products are marketed as having some of the benefits of cannabis without the intoxication.

Since Canada just legalized recreational marijuana, manufacturers have been showing more and more interest in producing cannabis-infused products. Reuters calls it a "testing ground" until the U.S. comes around to legalization.

"Entry into a legalized Canadian market allows them to develop and build a brand while not breaking any laws," Bruce Campbell, an investor who's invested in weed producers, told Reuters.

If Coca-Cola does go forward with making weed-infused products, it would be the first non-alcoholic manufacturer to make cannabis-related drinks, which would be pretty dank.