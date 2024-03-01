Cobham: Pet crematorium plans rejected by councillors

Silvermere Haven Pet Cemetery is between Byfleet and Cobham

A pet crematorium's plans to expand have been rejected by councillors.

Silvermere Haven Pet Cemetery said it had outgrown its site near the A3 between Byfleet and Cobham.

Owners submitted an application for new buildings on the site, including facilities to cremate horses.

But Surrey County Council's planning committee rejected the application at a meeting on Wednesday, due to the impact on the green belt of the larger buildings planned.

The application was opposed by Elmbridge Borough Council and in a petition signed by 1,425 people.

The crematorium, which has been in operation since the 1970s, has reached its "physical and operational capacity", according to the applicant.

Plans for replacement buildings were rejected by the planning committee

Councillors refused the plans by nine votes to two, having rejected officers' recommendations to approve them.

The council leader, Tim Oliver, spoke at the meeting as the councillor representing the area.

He described the proposal as a "significant industrial operation" and said in his view it would be an "inappropriate" development in the green belt.

