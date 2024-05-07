Cober’s Canine owner sentenced to probation, community service

MUSKEGON — More than a year after dozens of dogs were seized from her property, Lisa Cober has been sentenced for animal abuse.

According to reporting from WZZM-13 on Monday, May 6, the former owner of Cober’s Canine Rescue in Norton Shores was sentenced to five years probation and 100 hours of community service. She was also ordered to undergo counseling and will not be allowed to have any animals for the term of her probation.

Cober was charged in January 2023 with abandonment or cruelty to 25 or more animals, a felony offense. She initially faced up to seven years in prison. Cober pled guilty in March.

A puppy that was brought to Harbor Humane Society following its rescue from Cober's Canine Rescue in Norton Shores.

According to the report from WZZM, Cober read a prepared statement at the sentencing.

"What you have seen on TV or heard on social media is a small snippet of what it was. They only saw it at its worst," Cober said. "I know I messed up by taking on too many dogs and too much for a single person to do alone."

Cober was arrested after 78 dogs were seized from her Norton Shores home on Jan. 30, 2023. Police responded after a tip from Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon.

Court records show Cober told investigators she had at least 22 puppies in the home, but didn’t know how many adult dogs there were. Eight puppies had died and two more had been euthanized in the previous month.

The dogs were taken in by Harbor Humane Society in West Olive and Pound Buddies. About three months after being seized, the surviving dogs were put up for adoption.

