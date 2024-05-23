Cobb County police searching for missing 13-year-old boy with autism

Cobb County police are searching for a missing child with autism.

Police said Gideon Gathu left his home in the area of Autumn Lane around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen or heard from since.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black and blue checkered shorts. He was riding a blue BMX bike with blue and purple rims.

Gathu is described as 5′02″ and around 80 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.