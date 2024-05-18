Cobb County police investigating shots fired call in Austell neighborhood

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a shots fired call in Austell, the department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Police say the incident occurred in a neighborhood off of Pine Creek Drive in Austell.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Multiple officers responded to the neighborhood where they say at least one suspect fled the area on foot.

Officials say the heavy police presence in the area is them attempting to find the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

While their search for the suspect is ongoing, police say they do not believe the public is in any immediate danger.

It is unclear if anyone was shot or injured at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: