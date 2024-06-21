Cobb Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about fake phone calls, ‘contempt of court’ false claims scheme

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scheme.

The new scheme involves false claims of “contempt of court” and different fines associated with it.

Some people are reporting scammers calling them saying that they did not show up for court and that the victim needs to send them money as soon as possible to avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s department said they nor any other government agency would ask for money over the phone or threaten to arrest for a failure to appear in court.

A red flag to look out for includes these scammers asking for payment from untraceable methods such as PayPal, Zelle, or Bitcoin. Another one the department cited was that scammers create a sense of urgency so you have to pay them immediately.

Anyone who receives a call fitting this description is asked to hang up immediately and call the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

