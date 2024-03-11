Cobb Co. mother charged after her 2-year-old son died with fentanyl in his system

A Cobb County mother is at the center of a homicide investigation after her 2-year-old son died with fentanyl in his bloodstream.

Jocelyn Romero told doctors that her son “silently choked on a piece of bread” as he slept next to her.

She said he woke up and seemed fine until she left the room for a brief moment.

Investigators say the toxicology report tells a different story.

One month before the boy’s death, Homeland Security agents raided Romero’s home in Kenwood Creek Apartments and seized fentanyl and nearly 30 grams of cocaine.

Romero was charged with trafficking drugs and reckless conduct after agents discovered her toddler was living in the apartment and had direct access to deadly drugs.

