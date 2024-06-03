Coates Bluff Nature Trail to receive $750k from the Department of Wildlife & Fisheries

The Coates Bluff Nature Trail is described as a secret path through a hidden forest along a forgotten waterway, as the calm center of an urban storm. It is a one-mile loop that connects three schools and four neighborhoods within the city of Shreveport.

But that will soon expand as it is about to acquire approximately 48 acres in order to protect urban wilderness having just received $750,000 from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program.

The Coates Bluff Nature Trail.

The Friends of the Coates Bluff Nature Trail, a 501c3 corporation, will be raising funds to finalize the purchase of the property. Plans for improvement include a nature park with a permanent boat launch, orchard, farm, basketball courts, and over three miles of trails.

The trail was founded in 2009 and has been actively maintained and used for the past 14 years, but its history is much older.

It was once home to Caddo Indians and is also the site of the first trading post and post office in northwest Louisiana.

Shreveport resident Jon Soul has played a big part in securing the development of the land and is now the president of the Friends of the Coates Bluff Nature Trail.

Years ago, Soul’s son was a student at the Montessori School for Shreveport which was right across from one of the two entrances that now lead to the trail.

File photo of Jon Soul at the Coates Bluff Nature Trail.

“My toddler son and I started most days across the street from the school checking out what was going on in the bayou. He pointed out the turtles, ducks, egrets and herons while I wondered how to clean it up,” Soul told The Times in a 2017 interview. “I tried unsuccessfully for a couple of years to do it on my own. Then I got hired to teach in the school’s middle school and saw it as an opportunity to excite our students and community. We began spending time in and around the bayou and began researching its history.”

In 2009, the school hosted a community cleanup in which 100 volunteers from the school and neighborhood collected 14,000 lbs. of trash.

“This is the year that we say the trail was reclaimed,” Soul said.

A weeklong summer camp for kids ages 8-14 will teach nature survival skills, plant identification, print-making techniques and other skills from June 24-28.

Visit their website for more information.

The Coates Bluff Nature Trail.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Coates Bluff Nature Trail to receive $750k from the Department of Wildlife & Fisheries