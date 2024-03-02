COASTER, Amtrak service temporarily suspended between these areas

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Planning on taking the COASTER or Amtrak this weekend? Your route may be impacted by a temporary suspension.

On Friday, officials with the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced to the public a rail service suspension between the Oceanside Transit Center and Santa Fe Depot.

This is effective Saturday, March 2 through Sunday, March 3 for both COASTER and Amtrak trains.

“Please plan ahead to take other forms of transportation during this service interruption. There will be no replacement bus service connecting COASTER station stops,” said NCTD. “Alternatives for passengers who normally use the COASTER include BREEZE bus Route 101 or MTS connections.”

The reason for the temporary halt is routine maintenance. “The work being done is necessary in order to improve California’s infrastructure,” NCTD explained.

COASTER and Amtrak service between these areas is expected to return to regular schedule on Monday, March 4.

“Freight train service will run overnight, so please remember that tracks are for trains,” NCTD stated during the announcement.

