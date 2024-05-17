COASTER, Amtrak service briefly suspended due to ‘police activity’ in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — COASTER and Amtrak service was briefly suspended in Carlsbad Thursday evening after a train hit a pedestrian near the Carlsbad Village Station.

The North County Transit District sent out an alert about the activity around 7:30 p.m. Trains were once again moving about an hour later, around 8:30 p.m.

Due to the incident, the COASTER C643 and C648 trains were cancelled and a bus bridge was provided for riders between Oceanside Transit Center, Carlsbad Village Station, and Poinsettia Station, according to the alert.

Road closures were in place in Carlsbad near the intersection of Washington Street and Grand Avenue, due to the train being stopped in the train crossing. Those closures have since been lifted.

No additional information was immediately available about the incident.

