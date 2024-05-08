Coastal flooding a possibility in Bucks County, South Jersey on Wednesday, May 8

Bucks County, South Jersey and a great portion of the Delaware Valley will end the week under threat of coastal flooding, according to the hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service.

The threat of rain adds to the turbulent weather mix, as temperatures will remain warm on Wednesday, ahead of bit of a cooling off period ahead of the weekend.

What’s the weather in Bucks County?

Bucks County resident may have to endure a round of early showers Wednesday morning, said Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"We could see a round of showers developing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning; there may be a few rumbles of thunder in the morning," Lee said. "But that should all clear out by Wednesday afternoon, when it will be warmer than Tuesday, with temperatures around 85 degrees.

"There is a nice warm air mass ahead for the next day or so."

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

Lee said coastal flooding threat is greater in South Jersey.

"On Thursday, there is more of chance of coastal flooding in South Jersey," Lee said. "You may see minor coastal flooding around the Delaware River in South Jersey. So if you live along the coast in South Jersey, you could definitely see some flooding."

Lee said temperatures in South Jersey should reach the mid 80s on Wednesday.

Forecasts for Bucks County and South Jersey

While Wednesday will be mighty warm in Bucks County, don't expect that to last, as temperatures will fall back to a high of 72 on Thursday, according the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for Bucks County. Rain may move in during the mid afternoon hours on Wednesday.

The threat or rain lingers throughout the day on Thursday, with cloudy skies limiting daytime temps to a seasonal 72 degrees.

The cooling trend in Bucks County will continue on Friday, when it will again be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures struggling to make the mid 60s.

Over in South Jersey, It will be downright hot on Wednesday, as temperatures will soar through the high 80s and near 90 degrees, after the morning fog burns off.

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for South Jersey, winds may also be a problem on Wednesday, as gusts nearing 25 mph are expected Wednesday afternoon as well.

Rain is the call all day Thursday in South Jersey, holding temperatures to the mid 70s.

Temperatures will continue to tumble in South Jersey on Friday, as it will be cloudy throughout and a bit cooler, with temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

The National Weather Service has placed lower Bucks County and portions of South Jersey under a hazardous weather outlook that will last through Thursday, May 9.

