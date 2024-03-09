Coastal flood warnings, advisory issued for Delaware. New moon partly to blame

Delaware is under coastal flood warnings and an advisory partly due to a new moon.

The weather service said that tide levels are elevated due to the new moon this weekend, with rain runoff possibly adding to the high volumes.

According to the National Weather Service, Kent and New Castle counties are under coastal flood warnings until Sunday, with 1-2 feet of water inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas.

Sussex County is under a coastal flood advisory ending Sunday.

Windy conditions are also expected throughout the weekend into Monday, according to the weather service, with wind gusts as high as 45 mph in certain parts of the region.

(3/4) East flow ahead of the storm will allow water to pile up along the coasts. Tide levels are elevated due to the new moon this weekend, & heavy rain runoff may add to the high water levels. Minor to moderate coastal flooding this weekend is likely. https://t.co/103Wgc9AAX pic.twitter.com/900Q9B0znH — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 9, 2024

With rain expected throughout Saturday, here is the extended forecast for Delaware, with sunny days ahead.

New Castle County extended weather forecast

New Castle County is under a coastal flood warning until March 10 at 4 p.m., according to the weather service.

Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 45 mph on both Sunday and Monday night.

Here is the extended forecast:

Saturday, March 9: Rain, patchy fog, and breezy conditions expected, with possible thunderstorm before 11 p.m. High of 53 degrees and low of 41 degrees.

Sunday, March 10: Partly sunny, breezy. High of 50 degrees with low of 33 degrees.

Monday, March 11: Sunny. High of 51 degrees and low of 35 degrees.

Tuesday, March 12: Sunny. High of 61 degrees and low of 42 degrees.

Wednesday, March 13: Mostly sunny. High of 65 degrees and low of 44 degrees.

Thursday, March 14: Mostly sunny. High of 69 degrees and low of 48 degrees.

Friday, March 15: Chance of showers. High of 66 degrees.

Kent County extended weather forecast

Kent County is under a coastal flood warning until Sunday at noon, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 45 mph on Sunday, and 40 mph on Monday.

Here is the extended forecast for Kent County.

Saturday, March 9: Rain and patchy fog, with thunderstorms possible after 4 p.m. High of 54 degrees and low of 43 degrees.

Sunday, March 10: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 50 degrees and low of 34 degrees.

Monday, March 11: Sunny and breezy. High of 51 degrees with low of 36 degrees.

Tuesday, March 12: Sunny. High of 62 degrees with low of 42 degrees.

Wednesday, March 13: Mostly sunny. High of 65 degrees with low of 44 degrees.

Thursday, March 14: Mostly sunny. High of 69 degrees with low of 50 degrees.

Friday, March 15: Chance of showers. High of 67 degrees.

Sussex County extended weather forecast

Sussex County is under a coastal flood advisory until noon Sunday, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 45 mph on Sunday and Monday.

Here is the extended forecast for the county:

Saturday, March 9: Rainy and breezy, with thunderstorms possible after 4 p.m. High of 56 degrees and low of 44 degrees.

Sunday, March 10: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 51 degrees and low of 35 degrees.

Monday, March 11: Sunny and windy. High of 52 degrees and low of 37 degrees.

Tuesday, March 12: Sunny. High of 63 degrees and low of 42 degrees.

Wednesday, March 13: Mostly sunny. High of 66 degrees and low of 44 degrees.

Thursday, March 14: Mostly sunny. High of 70 degrees with low of 49 degrees.

Friday, March 15: Partly sunny. High of 68 degrees.

