Coastal flood advisory in effect for Westchester Sound Shore overnight Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for the Westchester Sound Shore area starting 10 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Wednesday.

While Tuesday has been bright and warm with an average high of 77 degrees in the Lower Hudson Valley, a thunderstorm system is developing off the coast of New York in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to make landfall early Wednesday morning around 2 a.m.

Around a half-foot of inundation is expected at the shoreline and other low-lying waterfront areas, thanks to the rising tide overnight. However the National Weather Service said flood impacts should be minor.

Cloud cover could increase overnight and temperatures are expected to drop to around 56 degrees. Showers and a potential thunderstorm are likely throughout the night and into Wednesday morning before 8 a.m.

More rain and possible thunderstorms are expected before 2 p.m. Wednesday, when the National Weather Service says the rain should trickle out, making way for sunny skies the remainder of the afternoon. However, there is a chance rain and flooding could make a slight comeback Wednesday evening before 8 p.m.

Rain is expected to persist all day Thursday with possible thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and close to a half inch of rainfall overall. High temperatures look cooler with a predicted average of 66 degrees in the afternoon and 51 degrees in the evening.

Minor showers could continue all day Friday, with a predicted high of 60 degrees and a low of around 46 degrees. Saturday, clouds may stick around but the sun should warm and dry things up temporarily with an expected high of 62 degrees and a low of 47 degrees.

Unfortunately, there is a 30% chance Mother's Day plans may get dampened on Sunday with minor showers throughout the day, but the forecast is expected to be mostly partly cloudy with a high of 65 degrees. A 30% chance of showers could remain overnight and into Monday morning.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester weather: Coastal flood advisory for Sound Shore overnight