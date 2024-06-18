The Coastal Bend regional superintendent of the year for 2024 is Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos.

The Education Service Center, Region 2, which provides support to 41 school districts and four charter schools in Kenedy, Kleberg, Nueces, Jim Wells, Duval, McMullen, Live Oak, Bee, San Patricio and Aransas counties announced the regional superintendent of the year Monday in a news release.

As the regional winner, Cavazos is one of 20 superintendents nominated for Texas superintendent of the year, which will be announced in September.

Cavazos has 29 years of experience in education. She began leading Gregory-Portland ISD in July 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, Cavazos considered leaving the district to lead Arlington ISD, where she was named a lone finalist for a superintendent position, but instead signed a five-year contract to stay with Gregory-Portland ISD.

During her time with the district, the district was named a state finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards in 2024-25 and successfully passed two bond elections.

"Dr. Cavazos has demonstrated remarkable vision and initiative, significantly contributing to the success and advancement of our schools," a ESC-2 the news release reads. "Her tireless efforts have positively impacted students, teachers, and the entire community, setting a high standard for educational leadership."

ESC-2 will celebrate teacher of the year June 21, announcing elementary and secondary school winners.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Coastal Bend school superintendent of the year announced