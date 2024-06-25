Coastal Bend Blood Center to host summer blood drive at Cavender's Saturday

The Coastal Bend Blood Center will host its summer Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive at Cavender's Boot City Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., donors will be able to enter raffles to win prizes at 4914 S. Padre Island Drive after giving blood.

The blood center needs to collect more than 150 donations daily to supply the need for blood products to 22 medical facilities within the Coastal Bend.

The drive is to make sure the center's shelves are ready for any possible traumas that might occur over the Independence Day holiday and the remainder of summer.

If you go and donate blood, you will be entered to win two Creed concert tickets, a PlayStation 5, two Parker McCollum concert tickets, a one-year Texas State Aquarium membership, a $100 Valero fuel card and more. As well, blood donors will receive a “Rock & Roll” T-shirt and a Blue Bell Ice Cream voucher — while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome, but the blood center is encouraging donors to schedule appointments by texting "APPOINT" to 999-777, calling at 361-855-4946 or visiting coastalbendbloodcenter.org.

