Coast Guard suspends search for man onboard with late ‘Wicked Tuna’ star

NAGS HEAD — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday evening for the Outer Banks boater Chad Dunn, 36, who had been onboard with the late Capt. Charlie “Griff” Griffin, 65, of “Wicked Tuna” fame.

The bodies of Griffin and of his pet dog Leila were recovered Monday, as was the boat on which Griffin and Dunn were traveling.

The search for Dunn, who is missing off the North Carolina coast near Oregon Inlet, was suspended just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a 9:45 p.m. Coast Guard release.

Griffin and Dunn had been traveling from Virginia Beach to Pirate’s Cove Marina in Manteo for repairs, when they were reported overdue to watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center on Sunday around 11:35 p.m., according to the release.

The visibility was a little over half a mile, with 4-6-foot seas and wind of 10-15 knots at the time they went missing, the release said.

The last communication with the two boaters took place about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard and local first responders found the boat Monday south of Oregon Inlet about 70 yards offshore in the break, and found the late Griffin and his dog in the same area, according to a spokesperson.

Oregon Inlet connects the Pamlico Sound and the Atlantic Ocean, and its waters are notoriously rough and unpredictable.

The search had continued for Dunn.

“We searched for 41 hours, conducted 12 search patterns and covered approximately 400 miles by air, sea and on shore with our local partners to find Chad and bring him home,” Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, Deputy of Sector North Carolina, said in the release. “No two cases are ever the same. It is one of the hardest decisions to call off a search, and we offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends affected by this tragic event.”

Since the word went out in the local commercial fishing community Monday of the boaters’ disappearance, there has been an outpouring of thoughts and prayers for both families on social media.

A cousin of Dunn’s posted Wednesday morning about the search being called off.

“This one hits hard,” Chris Dunn said. “He was a super hero. I always thought he was invincible. Please keep our family as well as Jake Griffin’s family in your thoughts.”

Chad Dunn was from Wanchese and lived there his whole life, Chris Dunn told The Virginian-Pilot. He owned and operated Dunn Right Guide Service along with his younger brother, Carson, while Chris Dunn said he “operated the Delaware arm of it.”

His cousin “was very proud of all the people that he showed what the Outer Banks was about.”

Crews from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, the National Park Service, North Carolina Fish and Wildlife and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the search, according to the release.

North Carolina Fish and Wildlife will conduct an investigation into the incident, the release said.