Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing women aboard sinking ship

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The search for two missing mariners has been suspended after crews rescued the remaining six survivors aboard a sinking boat on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Tuesday morning, crews received distress calls from a 90-foot Vanuatu-flagged schooner De Gallant, carrying eight people.

A helicopter from Air Station Clearwater found the two life rafts carrying six French nationals at around 8 a.m. nearly 20 miles north of Great Inagua, located in the Bahamas. The survivors said their boat began taking on water after passing a storm.

The six people rescued were taken to the Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa Locka, in good health, according to officials.

However, two women were still missing.

After 44 hours and more than 3,700 square miles of searching, the Coast Guard suspended its search on Wednesday evening.

“It is with heavy hearts we offer our sincere condolences to the families and crew that lost these two mariners,” Cmdr. Lindsey Seniuk, Coast Guard Seventh District command center search and rescue mission coordinator said. “When we send our rescue crews out, it is with great hope we can bring people home safely, which is why suspending this case is one of the hardest decisions our personnel make. We are grateful we were able to bring home the six survivors and thankful for the assistance of our partners in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.”

