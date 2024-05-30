Coast Guard seeks public comment on openings for bridges that link Palm Beach, West Palm

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking public input on its proposed plan to permanently modify the operating schedule for the three bridges that connect West Palm Beach and Palm Beach.

Residents and business owners have until June 20 to submit comments about the plan, which would reduce openings during workday peak rush-hour travel times on the Flagler Memorial, Royal Park, and Southern Boulevard bridges.

Openings would permanently be reduced to once per hour during the work-week rush hour, between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

That schedule has been in place on a temporary basis since January.

Public comment can be submitted online at www.regulations.gov/commenton/USCG-2023-0601-0531.

The Southern Boulevard Bridge is raised to allow a boat to pass through May 28.

The Coast Guard first reduced openings for the Flagler Memorial Bridge last August in an effort to ease rush-hour traffic on nearby roads. The move followed an initial request from the town and surrounding communities to close the bridge to navigation during morning and evening peak traffic hours.

The Coast Guard, however, determined that allowing extended daily closures along the Intracoastal Waterway near the bridge "will not meet the reasonable needs of navigation," according to the Federal Register, the official journal of the U.S. government.

Instead, the Coast Guard agreed to test an alternate bridge operating schedule to assist communities surrounding the bridge with alleviating vehicle traffic in the area.

After that schedule was implemented, town officials asked the Coast Guard to modify the operating schedule for the Southern Boulevard Bridge, where the Florida Department of Transportation was wrapping up a years-long bridge-replacement project.

The town also asked for alterations to the operating schedule for the Royal Park Bridge, which underwent a $2.3 million painting project that was completed in October. Periodic lane closures on that bridge snarled traffic in the area, and a lengthy closure of the bridge gates on Sept. 26 made the congestion worse.

Palm Beach County and communities surrounding the bridge joined the town in petitioning the Coast Guard for changes to the operating schedules for all three bridges.

In an April 2023 letter, then-Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss asked the Coast Guard to consider "slight modifications" to those schedules to restrict openings during the morning and afternoon rush hour periods. "It is our belief that changing the schedule would greatly improve peak-hour traffic flow on three main arterial roadways," Weiss wrote.

In January, the Coast Guard agreed to expand temporary schedule alterations to the Royal Park Bridge and the Southern Boulevard Bridge. The new schedules were to continue through June 30.

The town is encouraging residents to participate in the public comment process for the permanent bridge-opening schedules.

"The town has received an immense volume of comments, concerns and complaints regarding townwide congestion, resulting in mobility and transportation becoming a strategic priority in the town's new strategic plan," read a statement on the town's website. "This is a prime opportunity to have your voices heard and possibly improve traffic in town."

For information, visit townofpalmbeach.com/1314/Public-Comment-Sought-for-Coast-Guards-N.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Public invited to comment on permanently reduced openings for bridges