Coast Guard searching for missing paddleboarder last seen leaving Key Biscayne

The U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are searching for a man last seen Monday evening leaving Key Biscayne on a paddleboard to go spearfishing.

The 29-year-old man, identified by the Coast Guard only by his first name, Luciano, embarked on his aqua and orange-colored paddleboard around 5:15 p.m. Monday in Pines Canal, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

He was wearing a light gray “Reef Cheefs” rash guard and gray sports shorts, the agency said.

The Coast Guard is asking boaters to be on the lookout for Luciano in the water off Miami-Dade County, the Florida Keys and even as far as Bimini in the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information to call 305-535-4300, 786-316-1074, or call Key Biscayne police at 305-365-5555.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The U.S. Coast Guard released a flier seeking information on a man who was last seen leaving Key Biscayne on a paddleboard Monday evening, June 24, 2024.