Coast Guard searching for missing boater in North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard searching for a missing boater Sunday, April 7 between Blackjack and Steeples, North Carolina.

47-year-old Jeffrey Kale is missing from Clover, South Carolina. He was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday, aboard a white 32-foot Cape Horn center-console boat departing the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders received a notification from Kale’s family stating he was overdue from a fishing trip around 10:30 p.m.

Rescue crews searching:

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules airplane

Coastal patrol boat USCGC Steelhead (WPB 87324)

Coast Guard Station Oak Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small

If anyone has information contact Sector North Carolina command center at 910-343-3880.

