Body of missing 72-year-old diver found in Lake Erie: Coast Guard

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The search is over for a diver who went missing in Lake Erie Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes reported.

The Coast Guard and local crews combined their efforts in looking for a 72-year-old man who was diving recreationally Saturday. USCG confirmed that “divers from Lake County recovered a body and confirmed it to be the missing man,” around 7:45 p.m.

Crews were reportedly looking about six miles off the coast of Cleveland and have been searching since just after 3 p.m. when “he was reported overdue for meeting his dive boat,” the USCG said.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

