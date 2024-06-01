Coast Guard rescues man 75 miles off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Coast Guard crews on Friday pulled a 35-year-old man out of the water after he drifted from his vessel while diving 75 miles out from Myrtle Beach.

“It was a miracle that our rescue swimmer spotted him while we were on the last leg of our sector search,” Coast Guard Lt. Jeff Davis of Air Station Savannah said in a news release. “The diver’s yellow surface marker helped us spot him despite rough seas and strong winds, which limited visibility.”

A Coast Guard command center in Miami received notification from an emergency beacon around 1:50 p.m., activated by the dive boat crewmembers when a person aboard didn’t resurface.

Officials launched a large search that included air and surface crews. The diver was hoisted into a helicopter and transported to the Cape Fear Regional Jetport where EMS units were waiting.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

