Coast Guard rescues 8 clinging to cooler after boat capsizes off Boca Grande, Florida coast

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 7 adults and one child Saturday after the 28-foot boat they were on capsized 36 miles west of Boca Grande, off the Southwest Florida coast.

According to the Coast Guard, the boaters sent a distress call reporting their boat was sinking and activated an emergency position indicating radio beacon.

A Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched and zeroed in on the signal of one of the boaters' personal locator beacons, spotted the device's strobe lights and found all eight wearing life jackets while clinging to a cooler.

The aircrew hoisted the boaters from the water onto the helicopter and took them to emergency medical services at the Venice Municipal Airport. No injuries were reported, according to the Coast Guard.

"The boaters in distress carried close to every piece of lifesaving equipment we encourage the public to carry onboard their vessel,” U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez said .

“Life jackets, an EPIRB, a PLB, visual signaling devices and a marine grade radio with VHF-FM channel 16 improve our Coast Guard crews’ abilities to locate mariners in distress and increase the chances of a positive outcome to bring them safely home. Today marks the beginning of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and these safe boating practices make a difference year-round.”

80-foot luxury yacht sinks off Florida coast 1 week earlier

Two people were rescued off the Florida coast one week earlier, when the 80-foot yacht they were on sank 3 miles off the St. Augustine Beach coast May 26.

The $1 million luxury vessel reportedly struck a dredge pipe piling and began taking on water.

One person was injured and the boat's owner will be responsible for arranging salvage.

Where is Boca Grande, Florida?

Boca Grande is an affluent coastal community on Gasparilla Island, northwest of Fort Myers in the Gulf of Mexico.

It sits just north of the barrier island of Cayo Costa, where Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28, 2022.

Boca Grande is known for its white sand beaches, turquoise waters, fishing and state parks.

Boating accidents in Florida

Florida led the nation in registered boats, with 1,035,911 registered in 2023, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife report.

Collisions with fixed objects were named as the leading cause in 659 boating accidents reported in Florida in 2023. The accidents resulted in 56 fatalities.

More recently, 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler was struck and killed by a boat in a hit-and-run while wakeboarding in Key Biscayne on May 11, 2024.

The driver of the boat was later identified as 78-year-old Carlos Guillermo Alonso, of Coral Gables. Alonso's attorney told USA TODAY he did not know he struck anyone on the water.

Florida boating safety tips

Florida Fish and Wildlife has these safety recommendations for Florida boaters:

Wear a life jacket

Be aware of your surroundings

Designate a sober driver

Take a Boating Safety Course

Check your safety gear

File a Float Plan

Watch the Weather

Stay with the boat

Report boating violations and dangerous or irresponsible vessel operation to the Wildlife Alert Program

Know and follow the rules

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 8 cling to cooler, rescued after boat capsizes off SW Florida coast