Coast Guard renews search for missing boater after vessel found off Wrightsville Beach

The search continues for a missing boater after his vessel was found Tuesday off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.

According to a Facebook post by the Oak Island Police Department on April 7, Jeffrey Kale was reported missing. Kale was last seen on April 6 around 4 p.m. in a 32-foot Cape Horn boat with hull number NC4431FA.

Kale had initially launched from Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp in Brunswick County, Lt. Carl Hendrickson with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina said. He was reported overdue from a fishing trip around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kale had not filed a float plan to Hendrickson's knowledge.

The Oak Island Police Department and United States Coast Guard established a search grid, investigating fishing grounds and specific portions of the Atlantic Ocean based on information provided by Kale's previous trips and family members.

Kale was an expert fisherman, equipped with an Emergency Position Indication Radio Beacon, satellite phone, and other navigation tools, according to the post. Efforts to track Kale's cellphone were unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, a vessel with fishing gear engaged was located by a good Samaritan, traveling Northeast at approximately six miles an hour, according to a news release from the United States Coast Guard. No one was aboard and there was no visible damage.

The boat matched the description of Kale's vessel. The boat was discovered 83 miles east of Wrightsville Beach.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina issued an urgent marine information bulletin to mariners in the area to request assistance in locating Kale, according to the release. Coastal patrol boat USCGC Steelhead (WPB 87324), an Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules airplane crew, and various Navy assets responded to the bulletin and are collaborating in the search for Kale.

The vessel was retrieved by a commercial towing company and brought ashore in Wrightsville Beach. Investigators have been sent aboard the vessel, Hendrickson said.

