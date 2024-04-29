Coast Guard pulls Carnival cruise crew member from ship off Florida coast

Related video: Coast Guard medevacs pregnant woman aboard Disney cruise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it pulled a crew member from a Carnival ship off the coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crew medevaced the 35-year-old crew member from the Carnival Sunshine.

The crew said it hoisted the ailing man and the ship’s nurse and took them to a medical center in Melbourne.

Photos from the Coast Guard show officials hovering over the ship to help the crew member.

Officials did not say what happened to the crew member or his condition.

According to CruiseHive, the ship was one day into its five-night sailing to the Bahamas. The Carnival Sunshine left Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday.

