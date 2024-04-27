Coast to Coast honored by Department of Defense with Patriot Award

Apr. 27—Leonard Witt, owner of Coast to Coast, a hardware store in Monett, was recently honored with a "Patriot" award in recognition of extraordinary support of its employees and family members of those who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

Col. (Ret.) Steve Vanderhoof, Missouri ESGR Area 4 Chair, thanked the employer for providing jobs and employer support for National Guard and Reserve members.

Witt was nominated by Danny Hensley, a small engine technician for the firm.

Hensley is a Sergeant First Class (E-7) assigned as a Construction Engineer Supervisor in the 1140th Engineer Battalion, Cape Girardeau, Missouri Army National Guard.

Hensley wanted Witt and the company recognized in a formal award presentation ceremony.

Witt hired Hensley knowing that he would soon be deployed.

Tom Krahenburl, ESGR Missouri Chair, said in a statement: "The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation's call to serve. Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation's National Guard and Reserve units."