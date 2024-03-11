Coalfields Poker Run rides for awareness

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – If you visited the Mercer Mall you might have come across a large number of Jeeps in the parking lot! These Jeeps were gathered for the Coalfields Poker Run.

The Poker Run was held by the Country Roads Jeep Club and designed to raise money and bring awareness to the coalfields of southern West Virginia and Virginia.

“10 years, maybe even 15 years the coalfields have kind of suffered and the coalfields helped build West Virginia so they need a little bit of recognition now and then,” said Tony Proffitt, a member of the club.

The ride was slated to last five hours, going from pavement to dirt roads and ending at Macados in Bluefield, Virginia.

Playing the poker game was not required to enjoy the ride.

