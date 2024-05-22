Coal Township shooting suspect arrested

28/22 NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities say a suspect in a Coal Township shooting was arrested Wednesday.

According to court documents, 15-year-old Aiden Scott was arrested Wednesday after a shooting back on May 15 that left another 15-year-old boy hospitalized.

Coal Township Police Department Chief Matt Hashuga told 28/22 News Scott turned himself in around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday to Coal Township officials surrounded by his family.

Scott was arraigned at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday before Judge William J. Zalinski who set cash bail at $250,000, according to court documents.

Scott is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person, and other related charges.

Officials say Scott was unable to make bail and is currently being held at the Northumberland County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for the morning of June 4.

