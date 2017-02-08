Coal-fired electricity is at its lowest since officials started keeping track

President Donald Trump has vowed to restore the long-struggling U.S. coal sector. The only problem? America's power plants have already moved on.

Natural gas and renewable energy together produced half of U.S. electricity supplies in 2016, while coal made up just 30 percent — its smallest share since officials started keeping track 70 years ago.

SEE ALSO: No, U.S. climate scientists didn't trick the world into adopting the Paris deal

Thanks to that shift, total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions plunged to a 25-year low last year, putting the nation on track to meet emissions reductions targets set by former President Barack Obama.

That's all according to the 2017 Sustainable Energy in America Factbook published Wednesday by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE). The factbook compiles energy and climate data from U.S. government agencies and industry groups.

"We're building natural gas plants, we're building renewables, and we're retiring coal plants," said Colleen Regan, head of North America power and environmental markets at BNEF.

View photos The Las Vegas Strip is seen behind the 102-acre, 15-megawatt solar array at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. More

Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"These aren't one-off records or years," she added. "It's a larger structural change in the U.S. economy."

A 'historic shift'

The report helps illustrate the large-scale transformation happening across the U.S. electric grid.

Cheap and abundant natural gas is edging out higher-cost coal, which is prompting utility companies to retire coal plants earlier than planned. Wind and solar power costs are plummeting thanks to improving technologies, while energy efficiency measures are reducing overall energy demand. All these limit the need for new coal-fired power plants.

"It makes a lot of sense that utilities plan longer-term investments at the lowest-cost options that they have available, and [natural gas and renewables] are the two evident ones in the U.S.," said Tim Boersma, a senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.

View photos Crews dismantle PacifiCorp's coal-fired power plant in Helper, Utah, Feb. 1, 2017. More

Image: George Frey/Getty Images

In 2016, natural gas became the No. 1 source of U.S. electricity for the first time. It made up 34 percent of the nation's power mix, up from just 22 percent in 2007.

Renewable energy and hydropower together supplied 15 percent of U.S. power in 2016, up from 9 percent over the same time frame. That percentage will continue to grow as new projects come online: Last year, the U.S. added a whopping 12,500 megawatts of solar power and 8,500 megawatts of wind power.