Which Coachella Valley cities had the strongest wind gusts Saturday? Plus, new forecast

Peak wind speeds surpassed 70 mph in parts of the Coachella Valley Saturday as the area and surrounding deserts were subject to powerful gusts that closed roadways, mucked up the air quality and sent plumes of dust into the air in areas.

While most of the valley saw significant wind, the biggest gusts were recorded in the northwest portion of the valley near wind-prone San Gorgonio Pass, according to National Weather Service data. The highest gust of 80 mph was recorded at Whitewater at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, while Desert Hot Springs was not far behind with a gust of 73 mph.On the other side of the valley, the wind was also particularly heavy in Thermal, where a gust of 61 mph was recorded at 3:06 p.m. More central areas of the valley saw weaker but still significant gusts with top speeds of 51 mph and 36 mph recorded in Palm Desert and La Quinta specifically.

Even heavier winds were reported north of the Coachella Valley in Lucerne Valley and nearby Cushenberry Springs, which saw gusts of 86 mph and 94 mph respectively. Those were the highest wind speeds recorded in Southern California on Saturday.

In Palm Springs, the winds closed both North Indian Canyon Drive and North Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash. The storm also appeared to significantly impact flight operations at Palm Springs International Airport as flight tracking service FlightAware reported 16 canceled flights into or out of the airport, although the service does not specify if flights were canceled specifically because of weather.

Riverside County also reported portions of multiple streets were closed in the east valley because of downed power lines, including Van Buren Street from 58th Avenue to 60th Avenue in Thermal and Shady Lane from 54th Avenue to Airport Boulevard. Both stretches of road have since reopened.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Casey Oswant said Sunday morning that the winds were weakening, although certain areas could still expect to see strong gusts. A National Weather Service wind advisory was scheduled to remain in effect until 10 p.m.

“It does look like the windier spots will be near Whitewater below the San Gorgonio Pass and then there could be some stronger gusts near Thermal again but they will be weaker then yesterday,” she said.

The winds are expected to die down even more heading into Monday with the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday calling sunny skies, highs in the 70s and only light winds.However, Oswant said it is looking the strong winds will return around the middle of next week. She explained that forecasters are still trying to work out the details of the timing of when the heavier winds will begin and how strong they will be but are currently expecting wind activity to pick up Wednesday evening.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: weather forecast for palm springs area