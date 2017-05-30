Coach Luciano Spalletti leaves Roma likely for Inter Milan

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti watches an Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Genoa at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Francesco Totti is playing his final match with Roma against Genoa after a 25-season career with his hometown club. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME (AP) — Roma announced the departure of Luciano Spalletti on Tuesday in an expected move that frees the coach to sign with Inter Milan.

"The process to appoint a new coach is now underway," Roma said in a statement.

The announcement came two days after Spalletti guided Roma to a second-place finish in Serie A and direct entry into the Champions League.

The 58-year-old Spalletti has been in negotiations to follow former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini to Inter.

Sassuolo's Eusebio Di Francesco, a former Roma player, is reportedly the top choice to replace Spalletti with the Giallorossi.

Spalletti's second stint as Roma's coach began in January 2016.

While Roma won two Italian Cups and one Italian Super Cup during Spalletti's first stay at Roma, no trophies were won during his second term.

Still, Roma president Jim Pallotta thanked Spalletti and noted that "under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma's history.

"We wish Luciano all the best for the future," Pallotta added.

Spalletti lost the support of many Roma fans this season over his sparing use of club captain Francesco Totti, who announced his retirement on Sunday.