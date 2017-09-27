    Coach who brought Broncos to 1st Super Bowl dies at 89

    Red Miller, the fiery head coach who led the Denver Broncos to their first Super Bowl, has died after complications from a stroke. He was 89.

    Miller coached the Broncos from 1977-80 and compiled a 42-25 record. He's best known as the architect of the Orange Crush defense, and the coach who ended decades of losing and turned the Broncos into contenders.

    They went 12-2 in 1977, made their first playoff appearance and got to the Super Bowl, where they fell 27-10 to the Cowboys.

    Along the way, Miller helped create a rivalry with the Oakland Raiders, making no bones about his hatred of the franchise that had gone 24-2-2 against Denver over the previous 14 seasons.

    The Broncos moved to 5-0 in 1977 with a 30-7 win at Oakland then beat the Raiders 20-17 in the AFC title game.

    Denver hosts Oakland this Sunday.

