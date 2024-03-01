Co-workers charged after Gary man struck man with autism: records

Two co-workers were charged last week after one, a Gary man, allegedly hit a man with autism he was caring for at work in a group home. The second, an East Chicago woman, allegedly didn’t immediately report him to their boss.

Mario L. Wilson, 43, was charged Feb. 21 with battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in bodily injury to a disabled person, two counts of criminal confinement, one count of battery against a disabled person and neglect of a dependent.

Latrice Miller, 24, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement, battery against a disabled person, neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor battery.

Court records show Miller tried to intervene, but backed off, according to the affidavit. It doesn’t appear to show she hurt the other man.

Neither Wilson nor Miller has been apprehended. He is ordered held without bond, while she is ordered held on a $40,000 or $4,000 cash surety bond.

Both were “suspended immediately” from their jobs, according to court records.

Hammond Police responded near 2 p.m. Jan. 26 to the 1700 block of 171st Street. The house was owned by In-Pact, a nonprofit that cares for folks with autism and other disabilities.

A witness told officers that security footage showed Wilson hitting the man on the head for 8 or 10 minutes around 9:30 a.m. that day with a “blocking pad.” Usually, employees use it to protect themselves if a client gets momentarily violent, the witness said.

The man was not visibly hurt, the affidavit states. He was later checked out at Midwest Express clinic with abrasions and bruises.

Another witness said Wilson’s shift was over at 8 a.m. but he waited for Miller that morning, who was a few minutes late.

In the video, Wilson tries to get the man, 46, out of the kitchen while he’s still eating breakfast. Wilson forces the man to sit in a recliner. While the man tried to stand up, Wilson forced him back in the recliner and hit him in the face and shoulder with the pad. The man appeared not to resist Wilson.

At one point, the man hit his head against the wall as he was pushed onto a sofa. Wilson allegedly pushed the man into the front door, where he hit his head a second time.

The agency was still investigating Miller’s actions, the affidavit states, including why she may not have reported Wilson’s actions.

